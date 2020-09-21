Government Should Be Given An Opportunity To Negotiate Without A “Climate Of Political Manipulation By Opposition” Says Together Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 21 September 2020 .

Together Gibraltar has said it “urges” the GSD to look out for the “greater good and not its own electoral interests”, in relationship to the ongoing Brexit negotiations.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

Together Gibraltar urges the GSD to look out for the greater good and not its own electoral interests, in relationship to the ongoing Brexit negotiations. The party believes that this Government has to be given the opportunity to negotiate freely, as long as red lines on sovereignty, control and mutual prosperity are respected. The current predicament requires that the GOG explores all available options to keep our frontier flowing and our economy thriving, and that opposition parties allow for this to happen without exploiting the situation to grab empty headlines.

The party believes that any change to the constitution should be put to a referendum, and that given that all three parties agree on this point, it is unfortunate that the GSD is already stirring a climate of political manipulation, with disingenuous claims regarding the negotiations. This use of demagoguery to gain political capital and damage government, before we even know the substance of potential agreements, only works to the detriment of the people of Gibraltar. This is a tactic that we have seen too often throughout the decades with other parties jumping in during difficult moments in our history to manipulate the narrative to their advantage, and something which we consider politically immature and irresponsible, especially at such a crucial juncture.

TG believes that these most exceptional circumstances we are living in require generosity and political decency from all sides of the spectrum so that we may all work to overcome the threats of our time, and urges all parties to live up to this challenge.





