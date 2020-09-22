GSD Surprised By Together Gibraltar Statement

Written by YGTV Team on 22 September 2020 .

The GSD have said that Together Gibraltar’s recent statement regarding the GSD’s comments on Brexit talks is “disingenuous”.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The TG statement swiping at the GSD on the post-BREXIT talks is disingenuous. Why is TG so keen to simply go along with the Government blindly without questioning it on the most important issue of the day?

The GSD is surprised that TG is willing to give the Government a carte blanche in BREXIT talks and to the extent of not being willing even to question the deals that the Government already did in 2018. Does TG not have a view on these?

The handling of the post-Brexit talks and the possible outcomes represent the biggest current challenge for this community. It is important that people should know what the policy of the various parties are on this issue. We have repeatedly made clear what the GSD’s position on this important challenge is. Where does TG stand in all this? Nothing in their press release today comes even close to informing the public of where the Party stands on such matters. They are simply playing into the GSLP’s hands by adopting the stance they did today. Political maturity requires that politicians should understand the distinction between allowing space for talks and abandoning their duty to make critical assessment of what agreements are reached or the process Governments are embarked on.

Giving the Government space in negotiations does not mean that the Opposition should abdicate its duty to make value judgments on agreements that were already reached in 2018. That is what the GSD did in 2018 and we have now simply restated our position that Government’s failure to achieve lasting benefits on border fluidity two years ago was a lost opportunity. That is a legitimate comment and a fact.





