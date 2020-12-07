GSD meets hotel association chairman

Written by YGTV Team on 07 December 2020 .

In its continuing efforts to reach out to various interest groups, Damon Bossino, GSD Opposition spokesman for Tourism recently met with the chairman of the Hotel Association, Mr Franco Ostuni. The meeting took place at the Holiday Inn Express giving Mr Ostuni the opportunity to show Mr Bossino around the hotel and various of its facilities.

“I found the visit and the conversation with Mr Ostuni very informative, as usual. This has given the party an opportunity to hear, at first hand, the Association’s plans for the future which has become all the more relevant in what we hope will be a new post Covid world.” said Damon Bossino.