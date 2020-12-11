Together Gibraltar Disappointed By Government’s Response To Queens Hostel Comments

11 December 2020

Together Gibraltar have said they are “disappointed” by Government’s “defensive” response to their comments on the state of the workers’ hostel.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

TG is disappointed, though not surprised, at the Government's defensive response to its highlighting of the deplorable living conditions at the Government-owned workers’ hostel. As is the norm with this administration, the response is full of arrogance and fake indignation, but doesn’t address any of the legitimate issues raised.

The party would like to remind the Government that, regardless of how long the GSLP’s involvement in politics has been, TG earned a substantial mandate to hold the Government to account on all aspects of Government activity. TG therefore reaffirms its observations that the majority of people affected by government’s neglect in this case are of a particular grouping - in this case, Moroccan workers - and that the conditions these workers are being subjected to are nothing short of squalid. The Government may have taken steps to reduce blatant racism, such as awarding British status to workers who were being marginalised, but this does not give Government permission to mistreat this collective in other ways. TG would exhort the Government to acknowledge that there is yet much to do to eliminate all forms of systemic discrimination from its services.

To try to brush aside the neglect of the hostel by pointing to the future development of a new hostel simply shows government's uncaring attitude towards this collective. By trying to create a solution that is years away, the Government is simply condemning these people to several more years of dismal living conditions. This could have easily been avoided with diligent facilities management, a responsive repair service and proactive maintenance plans. That these have not been in place or effective is nothing short of an embarrassment to the people of Gibraltar, none of whom would wittingly allow people to live in these conditions.

The party would like to ask:

Does the Government have any intention of carrying out essential remedial work so that the hostel is safe, clean and provide decent accommodation for these low-income workers?

Will the Government acknowledge that despite some efforts at reducing racism in Gibraltar, much work needs to be done to eliminate systemic racism, particularly in the way that certain minorities are able to access housing?

When will the Government publish a housing strategy that clearly tackles housing inequalities?

TG hopes the Government will demonstrate maturity and leadership by replying candidly to these questions and then taking prompt action to ensure that the hostel is properly repaired.





