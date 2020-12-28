Unite Says “Key commitments” secured from Government against back-drop of Brexit negotiations

Written by YGTV Team on 28 December 2020 .

Unite has welcomed key commitments that have previously been provided and today have been reinforced by the Chief Minister in light of the on-going negotiations by Government with regard to a Brexit deal. Whilst Government have been clear that they will not be drawn on the detail of the negotiations whilst these talks are on-going, media reports about changes to the way Gibraltar’s borders are administered have caused concern amongst Unite’s membership engaged in vital border activities and also more broadly across Gibraltar.

Unite Gibraltar said: “The union has been in constant dialogue with No.6 and the Chief Minister on the potential impacts of a deal or no deal on Gibraltar, our membership and specifically those engaged in the Borders & Coastguard Agency. Unite have received consistent assurances and commitments as to the future of the Borders & Coastguard Agency and our members employed there.

“The recent press speculation regarding the on-going Brexit negotiations has resulted in understandable concerns being raised and despite the previous commitments that have been received, the union sought reaffirmation of those commitments that have been unequivocally reinforced by the Chief Minister. These commitments relate to no negative impact on job numbers or terms and conditions of employment of those engaged within the Borders & Coastguard Agency regardless of a deal or no deal, in fact there is the possibility of additional resource being required post Brexit, not less. Also once the outcome of negotiations is known, the Government of Gibraltar have committed to consulting fully with Unite as soon as practicable to explore the potential effects of a deal or no deal.

“The union has clear red lines with regard to any potential deal which underpins the ultimate aim of securing complete fluidity at the frontier to fully benefit those living and working in Gibraltar; however until such time as we know the outcome of the negotiations, these key commitments relating to those critical workers that police the points of entry and exit in Gibraltar are very welcomed”.