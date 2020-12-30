GSD Says New "Short Lockdown" Needed to Stop Covid Trend And Ensure “Speedy Return to Normality”

Written by YGTV Team on 30 December 2020 .

The GSD says it is concerned that the trend of new COVID positive cases seen over the last two weeks shows no signs of abating and continues to increase at significant rates. Today’s new record high of 180 new positives cases brings our total active cases to 714. The party also notes that there are now also cases in ERS again which is a further worrying development.

A statement continued: “While measures have been taken over the last 10 days which we have supported these are not arresting the tide of cases quick enough. It may therefore now be necessary to contemplate a short 7-14 day lockdown to restore a downward trend of cases which can then lead to the reopening of businesses in mid January. Failing to take more radical steps now may compromise the quicker reopening of business and schools as well as lead to strain on health and other essential services in coming days.

“Apart from tackling the trend thought must also be given on a scaled programme to restore commercial freedoms and allow businesses to reopen as soon as practicable. This can only be achieved by first reversing the trend and then producing a staged reopening programme. Ahead of that businesses forced to close by the various announcements need to be economically assisted

“Side by side with all that the Government needs to take vigorous steps to start a vaccination programme at the earliest opportunity in January. In that connection we welcome the fact the new Oxford/Astra Zeneca vaccine has been licensed today and urge its arrival and use in Gibraltar as soon as possible.”