Together Gibraltar Lends “In Principle” Support To Brexit Agreement

Written by YGTV Team on 31 December 2020 .

Together Gibraltar says it is relieved that tomorrow Gibraltar will not “fall off the precipice” of a hard Brexit, with almost certain chaos at the border and great uncertainty for citizens and businesses. Having said that, the party says that the terms expressed by the Chief Minister today are “deliberately vague.”

A statement continued: “The solemnity of the announcement points to the fact that the most substantial issues have already been agreed on, yet the detail has been kept from the people of Gibraltar at this stage for reasons unknown. We welcome the constructive spirit expressed by both sides after these negotiations, however, without access to the detail of the agreement, TG can only offer its support in principle.

“TG understand that not reaching an agreement would have been disastrous for Gibraltar, denting our prosperity and threatening our way of life, and believe that - as far as is currently known - this deal does not appear to risk damaging our identity or our ability to govern ourselves.

“The party would also like to remind the electorate that we find ourselves in this position because in June of 2016 the UK effectively threw Gibraltar to the lions. They ripped us out of the EU unwillingly, then proceeded to allow Spain veto over our ability to access a trade deal, and eventually signed their own trade deal that left us to negotiate a deal with little or no leverage.

“Together Gibraltar believes that eliminating the frontier and reducing barriers to goods and trade can bring prosperity and a healthier relationship between Gibraltar and its neighbouring territories. The party will review its support for this agreement when the details have been disclosed in full. Issues such as the implementation of Frontex, the projected scenario after the four-year transition period, or the implications for our economy of creating a “level playing field” require in-depth analysis, in order to evaluate the full future implications of this agreement.”