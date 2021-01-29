Chief Minister: Long-Term Sustainability Of Public Sector Is Aim Shared By Government And Unite

Written by YGTV Team on 29 January 2021 .

The Chief Minister says he notes and acknowledges the statement of Unite the Union earlier today regarding the Bulletin of Circulars.

Mr Picardo said: ‘I look forward to meeting with my colleagues in Unite. We have done great work together in the past decade since I became leader of the GSLP and I know we will be able to work together in coming weeks and months to ensure Gibraltar's financial stability and the protection of our public servants through the establishment of the long term sustainability of the public sector. That is clearly an aim we share and which we will be able to deliver together.’