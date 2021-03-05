TG Urges Government To Introduce Register of Care Workers

Written by YGTV Team on 05 March 2021 .

Together Gibraltar says that, in light of this week’s "distressing" news of a locally employed care worker charged with theft, plus the custodial sentencing of another care worker in October of last year on similar grounds, it is calling on the Government to introduce an independent regulator, along the lines of the UK’s Care Quality Commission (CQC) body, as well as a register of all health and social care workers in Gibraltar, as is similarly carried out for the nursing profession, with the GIB PIN (Nurse registration) scheme.

A statement continued: “This would ensure that all the highest standards of training and vetting requirements have been met, minimising the risk of acts like these from reoccurring, a measure that was a TG Manifesto commitment.

“Too often, it has been brought to our attention that workers engaged to work with children and vulnerable persons have been dismissed from one agency for acts of gross misconduct, only to be re-employed with another.

“We are aware of instances where personnel have been recruited without the correct vetting procedures in place. We believe that the current guidelines dictate that a clean criminal record is required to work within the health and social care sector, but all too often, this is overlooked.

“The government stated the following in their 2019 manifesto:

“This Government is unswervingly committed to continue improving the services for vulnerable adults within our cherished elderly community”

“The newly reconstituted Safeguarding Adults Board was established this year and focuses on issues relating to the safeguarding of vulnerable adults, ensuring that the appropriate local safeguarding arrangements are in place.”

“If the above statements extend beyond lip service, then we implore government to adopt this strategy and truly deliver on the pledges to safeguard our most vulnerable.”