GSD asks whether results of Gibraltar investigation into ship explosion will be disclosed

The GSD says it notes the conclusions of the preliminary report following the investigation by China’s Maritime Safety Administration as to the cause of the explosion on the CSSC Cape Town.

The shadow Minister for the Port Mr Damon Bossino said: “We now have an indication of the cause of the explosion following the conduct of the investigations by the vessel’s flag state but I would very interested to learn of the progress of our own investigations here in Gibraltar and whether they will be disclosed along with its recommendations, if any. No stone must be left unturned in the pursuit of safety not only for seafarers but our citizens as well.”