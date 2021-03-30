GSD Calls On Government To Clarify Future Of Volotea Flights To Bilbao

Written by YGTV Team on 30 March 2021 .

The GSD has called on the Government to confirm the “future” of Volotea flights to Bilbao.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The GSD calls on the Government to clarify what is going to happen with regards to the Volotea flights to Bilbao. This new route, which was enthusiastically announced last week by the Minister for Tourism as starting on 2nd July, has been seriously put into question by press reports quoting Spanish diplomatic sources. These sources have been categorical in stating that there is no legal basis for the flights to commence between Bilbao and Gibraltar.

The shadow Minister for Tourism Mr Damon Bossino said: “We welcome increased airlinks from Gibraltar to other airports whether to the UK or beyond, but the Government needs to confirm what the state of play is with regards to this particular route. The reports came out on Saturday and we have given the Government time to clarify the position but they have remained uncharacteristically silent. If the reports are inaccurate, we are giving them the opportunity to clear the air, if they are correct it raises the fundamental question as to why the announcement has been made by the Government in advance of them being satisfied that all required authorisations were in place. It would be incomprehensible that the Government should not have cleared such a crucial matter.”

The party will await the Government’s confirmation of the position before making any further statements.





