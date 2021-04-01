TG “shocked” at “seemingly improvised changes” within the Civll Service

Written by YGTV Team on 01 April 2021 .

Together Gibraltar says that sources have confirmed that over 50 AO posts have been “downgraded suddenly” and without prior consultation with the GGCA. The party says it has also been told that the measure, that it says has “predictably sparked indignation” within the civil service, has subsequently been suspended so that a “proper consultation process” can take place. The party claims the suspension has been acted upon despite the established complement as agreed upon in 2011 where positions were guaranteed to be respected.

A statement continued: “TG would like to Government to explain on what basis these changes are taking place. If this is an austerity measure, it would like to know the expected savings from such a measure, and the potential impact it might have on the running of public services. It would also like to understand how this decision has been made, as from the outside it seems like the affair has been improvised, badly managed and ill communicated.

“The party would also like to see Government prioritise other areas of spending (such as the extensive roster of Government consultants) before starting to cut corners on human resources within the civil service, which should always be considered a last resort.”