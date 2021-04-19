GSD welcomes GHA's return to face-to-face appointments

Written by YGTV Team on 19 April 2021 .

The GSD says that as result of the its press release last week and “significant public pressure”, the GHA has now confirmed that it will increase the availability of face to face appointments as from today.

Shadow Minister for Health Elliott Phillips said:

"It is clear that the Government has now finally listened to the voices of the many in our community who have been calling out for face to face contact with their medical practitioners. Whilst we welcome the statement by the GHA, we will be closely monitoring the restoration of primary care so as to ensure these services are at the top Government agenda. "