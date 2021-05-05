GSD: Senior Citizens’ Concerns “Should Be Dealt With”

Written by YGTV Team on 05 May 2021 .

The GSD says it notes with concern the points raised by the Gibraltar Senior Citizens’ Association in their latest newsletter. Of particular concern is their statement that “we have been unable to convince Government of the needs of Senior Citizens” and their explanations of the frustrations they have encountered in dealing with several Ministers.

A statement continued: “For an association to have been unable to make any progress during the last seven years in getting Government to deal with issues that would assist our senior citizens in their everyday lives is very frustrating to say the least. Has there even been an effort by Government to attempt to provide topping points for mobility scooters which would make a huge difference to those who need these in order to lead a normal and independent life as far as possible?

“For Senior Citizens who wish to pay their bills in as timely a manner as possible and in person the location of the housing rent payment counter at New Harbours has added greater hardship upon our seniors. The same point is highlighted in the Newsletter in respect of our seniors who need to collect special wear if they are suffering from incontinence. How is it possible that a Government offers no alternatives for our much-loved senior citizens?

“The GSD takes this opportunity to thank the Chairman and Committee of the Gibraltar Senior Citizens’ Association for all their hard work for the benefit of their members. The GSD hereby pledges that in Government it would work closely with the Association to address the concerns of our Senior Citizens.”