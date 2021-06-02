Together Gibraltar: “Prioritise The Vulnerable Over The Lies And Spin”

Together Gibraltar is calling on the Government to reverse its non-renewal of key workers policy in the Care Agency.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

It is standard practice for this Government to deflect all criticisms with ridiculous  shows of faux indignation and cheap spin. Unfortunately, there is absolutely nothing  it can do to stop the Gibraltarian people from experiencing the terrible impact of their  policies, and to see through their lies and manipulation. 

In their latest press statement in response to TG’s and Marlene Hassan Nahon’s  protests against the non-renewal of key workers in the Care Agency, the GOG tried  to deflect attention from their catastrophic policymaking by claiming that these issues  had already been discussed in Parliament questions - as if laying out the plans to  execute incompetent and damaging policies made them somehow more palatable - 

and then went on to criticise the party and its leader for what they deem to be  “preying on the emotions of parents of vulnerable children.” 

TG would like to make it known to Government that it was these vulnerable parents  themselves who sought the support and advocacy of TG and its leader in a state of  despair and helplessness, after having publicly protested against these terrible  measures. The party also wants Government to know that this collective is now  suffering from fear and anxiety, because it knows very well that their children’s lives  have just taken a turn for the worse. 

TG has been made aware, from testimonies of parents, workers and other individuals  from within the Care Agency, that the dismissed workers were an extremely  competent, well qualified group of professionals, who have been pivotal in elevating  the quality of the service now provided by the care agency, and who braved the  pandemic in the frontline working day and night for their service users. Perhaps the  most valuable asset that these workers possess are profound, personal rapports with  the children they care for, many of whom suffer from severe disabilities and a very  low quality of life. The argument that basic training received in Gibraltar can  substitute specialised professional qualifications and intricate personal bonds forged  over years of close contact would be laughable if it didn’t actually constitute an  offence to every service user and their families, as well as all those who want to see  our people receive the best possible standards of care.  

Also, it is likely that the drop in standards of care will create new and complex needs  for the service user, which will be more costly to handle. When we take into account  this, and the fact that the worker turnover in this field (that requires training and  experience) is enormous, it is likely that this move will also cost the taxpayer more  money in the long term. 

Together Gibraltar leader, Marlene Hassan Nahon said: “In an exercise of pure  political cynicism, the Government has attempted to make this an issue of economic  nationalism instead of an issue about the care of our most vulnerable. As much as  we understand the need to create employment for our local workforce, TG believes in  a user-centric care service that ALWAYS PUTS THE WELFARE OF THE USER  FIRST, regardless of other considerations. TG is sure that the general public  understands that hiring unqualified, inexperienced local workforce to replace well  qualified foreign workers in sectors such as health, care or education can be  counterproductive - if not dangerous. TG cannot condone employment discrimination  if it means that the quality of our most fundamental public services is going to suffer,  and that our people’s wellbeing and health will deteriorate as a consequence.  Instead, emphasis on the needs of our system must be placed at an educational  level, and adequate avenues for professional development created for locals in need  of employment.” 

To top it all off, it is well known to the people of Gibraltar how the economic  instruments of Government (employment, public contracts) are often abused to  favour partisan agendas. That a covert policy of “jobs for the boys” could be being  deployed at the expense of such vulnerable members of our community is simply  beyond immoral. 

On this note, there remain many unanswered questions regarding this reckless  move, which have of course not been mentioned in the Government's press  statement. Why are people now being contracted at half the hours that previous  employees in the same position where doing, and what will be the effects on the  users of the enormous number of working hours that have been cut as a  consequence of this move? 

Marlene Hassan Nahon continued: “The Care Agency now finds itself with less  workers, with less qualifications, doing less hours of work. How exactly does the  Government expect to maintain the quality of the service after these obvious cuts?” 

TG calls on Government to backtrack on this terrible policy, set aside the spin and  manipulation, and put the quality of the care agency and the welfare of the service  user at the top of the priority list. 



