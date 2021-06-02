Together Gibraltar: “Prioritise The Vulnerable Over The Lies And Spin”

Written by YGTV Team on 02 June 2021 .

Together Gibraltar is calling on the Government to reverse its non-renewal of key workers policy in the Care Agency.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

It is standard practice for this Government to deflect all criticisms with ridiculous shows of faux indignation and cheap spin. Unfortunately, there is absolutely nothing it can do to stop the Gibraltarian people from experiencing the terrible impact of their policies, and to see through their lies and manipulation.

In their latest press statement in response to TG’s and Marlene Hassan Nahon’s protests against the non-renewal of key workers in the Care Agency, the GOG tried to deflect attention from their catastrophic policymaking by claiming that these issues had already been discussed in Parliament questions - as if laying out the plans to execute incompetent and damaging policies made them somehow more palatable -

and then went on to criticise the party and its leader for what they deem to be “preying on the emotions of parents of vulnerable children.”

TG would like to make it known to Government that it was these vulnerable parents themselves who sought the support and advocacy of TG and its leader in a state of despair and helplessness, after having publicly protested against these terrible measures. The party also wants Government to know that this collective is now suffering from fear and anxiety, because it knows very well that their children’s lives have just taken a turn for the worse.

TG has been made aware, from testimonies of parents, workers and other individuals from within the Care Agency, that the dismissed workers were an extremely competent, well qualified group of professionals, who have been pivotal in elevating the quality of the service now provided by the care agency, and who braved the pandemic in the frontline working day and night for their service users. Perhaps the most valuable asset that these workers possess are profound, personal rapports with the children they care for, many of whom suffer from severe disabilities and a very low quality of life. The argument that basic training received in Gibraltar can substitute specialised professional qualifications and intricate personal bonds forged over years of close contact would be laughable if it didn’t actually constitute an offence to every service user and their families, as well as all those who want to see our people receive the best possible standards of care.

Also, it is likely that the drop in standards of care will create new and complex needs for the service user, which will be more costly to handle. When we take into account this, and the fact that the worker turnover in this field (that requires training and experience) is enormous, it is likely that this move will also cost the taxpayer more money in the long term.

Together Gibraltar leader, Marlene Hassan Nahon said: “In an exercise of pure political cynicism, the Government has attempted to make this an issue of economic nationalism instead of an issue about the care of our most vulnerable. As much as we understand the need to create employment for our local workforce, TG believes in a user-centric care service that ALWAYS PUTS THE WELFARE OF THE USER FIRST, regardless of other considerations. TG is sure that the general public understands that hiring unqualified, inexperienced local workforce to replace well qualified foreign workers in sectors such as health, care or education can be counterproductive - if not dangerous. TG cannot condone employment discrimination if it means that the quality of our most fundamental public services is going to suffer, and that our people’s wellbeing and health will deteriorate as a consequence. Instead, emphasis on the needs of our system must be placed at an educational level, and adequate avenues for professional development created for locals in need of employment.”

To top it all off, it is well known to the people of Gibraltar how the economic instruments of Government (employment, public contracts) are often abused to favour partisan agendas. That a covert policy of “jobs for the boys” could be being deployed at the expense of such vulnerable members of our community is simply beyond immoral.

On this note, there remain many unanswered questions regarding this reckless move, which have of course not been mentioned in the Government's press statement. Why are people now being contracted at half the hours that previous employees in the same position where doing, and what will be the effects on the users of the enormous number of working hours that have been cut as a consequence of this move?

Marlene Hassan Nahon continued: “The Care Agency now finds itself with less workers, with less qualifications, doing less hours of work. How exactly does the Government expect to maintain the quality of the service after these obvious cuts?”

TG calls on Government to backtrack on this terrible policy, set aside the spin and manipulation, and put the quality of the care agency and the welfare of the service user at the top of the priority list.





