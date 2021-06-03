GSD: "GSLP Executive Committee Confirms Chief Minister’s Shareholding In New People"

Written by YGTV Team on 03 June 2021 .

The GSD says “nothing” in the GSLP Executive’s response on the New People "deals with the core issues” raised by the GSD.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

It is a fact that the New People is the GSLP party newspaper and its controlling shares are held by the Chief Minister. That it is now claimed those shares are held on trust for the Executive Committee and Members of the GSLP only reconfirms the blatant conflict of interest.

It shines a light on the fact that on the one hand Fabian Picardo is meeting members of the Community Care Action Group to sympathize with their concerns but then allowing his party newspaper to run wild in a vitriolic and personalized campaign against mostly retired individuals who are simply seeking recourse for legitimate expectations. Those individuals are being vilified with the use of confidential financial information seemingly leaked by people in the know. Where has that information come from?

How can Fabian Picardo look at members of the Community Care Action Group with a straight face when he is authorizing the most hostile and personal attacks on them which continue in today’s 3 June edition of the New People? Is this done in the name of GSLP members? Is this socialism or Stalinism?

Finally it beggars belief that Fabian Picardo should cry foul about the GSD press release saying it is a personalized attack on him. It is not a personal attack to say he has been found out with his double game that affects people’s lives.





