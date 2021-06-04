GSD Raises Questions Over McGrail Inquiry Delay

The GSD has issued a statement questioning why a Judge has yet to have been appointed for the public inquiry of the retirement of the former Commissioner of Police.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

It is now a year since the former Commissioner of Police retired two years ahead of schedule. After probing in Parliament and despite originally saying that “nothing untoward” had happened it emerged the Chief Minister and former Governor had asked him to retire.

Mr McGrail then issued a statement saying that without an independent inquiry there was a “risk to the reputation of Gibraltar as an advanced Parliamentary democracy.”

Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi said: “A Public Inquiry was promised in July and yet no Judge has yet been appointed to get on with the Inquiry. This whole episode raises serious questions that go to the root of the independence of our institutions and democratic checks and balances. We need to have confidence that lines are not crossed by Ministers and the independence of the police is preserved. Whatever happened needs to be examined so the truth can come out in the public interest. The Inquiry cannot proceed if a Judge is not appointed. Further delay on even appointing a Judge raises questions in itself as to whether it is inconvenient for the Government to proceed quickly with this Inquiry.





