GSD: Action for Housing Statement “Requires Immediate Government Reply”

Written by YGTV Team on 22 September 2021 .

The GSD has said that the complaints raised today by Action for Housing regarding the allocation of a flat at Alameda Estate to an individual who does not allegedly meet the eligibility criteria, requires “immediate and firm clarification” by the Government.

A statement continued: “Housing continues to be an issue of social concern raised by many individuals who approach the GSD, with some who claim they are being bypassed by other less deserving cases.”

“Most GSD MPs deal with people who approach them in relation to housing related issues. Some of these live in dire conditions and yet lay languishing in the waiting list for many years, seemingly ignored by the Government. To then hear of the alleged questionable allocation to a non-eligible individual, quite frankly, sticks in the gullet and rightly causes indignation to those other eligible and deserving individuals.” Said the Shadow Minister for Housing Edwin Reyes.

“Action for Housing have been right to raise this issue publicly, especially in circumstances where the Minister for Housing has ignored their reasonable requests for explanations in private correspondence. This is a legitimate point which is deserving of a full, unequivocal and now public response. I am surprised the issue has not been clarified already.” Said Damon Bossino, the GSD spokesman.

The Opposition says it awaits the Government’s response on the matter.