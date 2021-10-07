GSD Asks Why Other Ministers Didn’t Represent Gibraltar In London And The UN

The GSD has said that Gibraltar should have been represented at Ministerial level at the Conservative Party conference and the United Nations.

Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi said:

“We understand that Mr Picardo has COVID. But surely in a Government with 10 Ministers someone else could have stepped in? The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson was at the Gibraltar reception at the Conservative Party conference. Given that Gibraltar is seeking to lobby for British support at different levels it was discourteous not to have a Minister to host the reception, welcome the Prime Minister and represent Gibraltar. Additionally, given that Gibraltar’s presence at the UN is an important event in the calendar another Minister should have stepped in. Or is the Government really saying that they can’t function without Mr Picardo or that he doesn’t trust anyone?

“In 2003 when Peter Caruana was unexpectedly taken ill I appeared at the United Nations at 24 hours’ notice in his place. Instead, the Government has let the opportunity pass without sending a Minister in place of Mr Picardo to these two important events. That sends a bad signal that no one else can step in or worse still of disinterest. These are senior political events at which Gibraltar needs to be represented at a senior elected level. It cannot be otherwise.”

“We would never have made the point of how much Ministers’ salaries cost the people of Gibraltar. Mr Picardo has, however, over the last few months taken to regularly reminding people that the Opposition cost 250k a year in an attempt to somehow trash the Opposition We think that is a dangerous personal attack, typical of the Chief Minister’s now notorious bullying style in which he plays the man and not the ball. To make cheap jibes like that devalues democracy, politicians and the office of Chief Minister in the eyes of the public, but as Mr Picardo has now adopted the tactic of talking about Opposition members salaries we would remind people (and him) that this is a Government that costs you over £1 Million a year in salaries alone. In that context it is strange, if not negligent that no one can jump in and represent Gibraltar at these events.”