TG Says Questions regarding Department of Education Protocols “Remain Unanswered” in the Westside School “Grooming” incident

Written by YGTV Team on 04 November 2021 .

Together Gibraltar says it is “profoundly concerned” by what it sees as the “failure of internal protocols” exposed in the recent case of grooming (as defined by the investigation led by Gillian Guzman QC) at Westside School.

A statement continued: “It has been brought to the attention of the party (which has been supporting and making representations for the family of the student these last six months) that Westside teachers notified the Department of Education of the inappropriate behaviour as early as the beginning of 2019, and that the Department had already produced safeguarding reports about this issue in March 2019. Also, the party has been made aware that evidence of the behaviour was presented to members of the Department, who, instead of immediately removing the teacher from service, decided to place her in a Primary School.

“TG believes that this issue should be investigated further and the criteria for this decision disclosed. It is the belief of the party that, if the aforementioned circumstances are proven true, this decision placed other children at risk, and displays intolerable failures in the Department’s safeguarding protocols.

“The teacher was interdicted as soon as Gillian Guzman QC’s board was convened, in June of 2020. However, notwithstanding this interdiction and the two ongoing investigations (by the “Gillian Guzman Board” and the RGP), the teacher was allowed to go back to work at a primary school at the start of term in September 2020. She was finally removed from her post two days later.

“Together Gibraltar urges Government and its HR department to complete their internal investigation as soon as possible. It is the belief of the party that after a 12 month, in-depth investigation by an independent board, all of these issues must have been well documented and presented to the relevant authorities. If the well-being of children in our community has been put at risk it must be made known to the general public, and steps must be taken to ensure that those responsible face consequences, and that these safeguarding issues do not reoccur.”