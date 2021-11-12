Together Gibraltar Executive Elections Under Way

Written by YGTV Team on .

Last Friday, Together Gibraltar launched its executive election process.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

Since then, applications are being accepted via a message to the party email  (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.) which must include a letter to the membership (max  1000 words) explaining the value of said candidacy and its vision for the future of the  party. The application process will be open for another 5 days, until the 17th of  November, after which the voting process will begin. 

The deadline to register potential candidacies is Wednesday 17th of November. 

Online voting will begin at 9:00 on Thursday 18th of November, and end on Friday 26th  of November at 24:00. Voting will be open to all members registered BEFORE the 17th of  November. Alternative voting measures will be provided for those unable to vote online. 

Results will be announced on a virtual AGM on Tuesday the 30th of November. 

The party would like to encourage all those who want to have a more active role in local  politics, who believe that a truly progressive and democratic change is needed in our  community, to take a step forward and take part in their election process, be it as a  candidate or as a voting member.

