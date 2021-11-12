Together Gibraltar Executive Elections Under Way

Written by YGTV Team on 12 November 2021 .

Last Friday, Together Gibraltar launched its executive election process.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

Since then, applications are being accepted via a message to the party email which must include a letter to the membership (max 1000 words) explaining the value of said candidacy and its vision for the future of the party. The application process will be open for another 5 days, until the 17th of November, after which the voting process will begin.

The deadline to register potential candidacies is Wednesday 17th of November.

Online voting will begin at 9:00 on Thursday 18th of November, and end on Friday 26th of November at 24:00. Voting will be open to all members registered BEFORE the 17th of November. Alternative voting measures will be provided for those unable to vote online.

Results will be announced on a virtual AGM on Tuesday the 30th of November.

The party would like to encourage all those who want to have a more active role in local politics, who believe that a truly progressive and democratic change is needed in our community, to take a step forward and take part in their election process, be it as a candidate or as a voting member.