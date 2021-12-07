TG: “Extremely Concerning Inconsistencies” In Health Ministry’s Justification Of Changes In Gynaecology Service

Written by YGTV Team on 07 December 2021 .

Together Gibraltar has called into question the reasons presented by the Health Ministry for the non-renewal of contracts for the three GHA gynaecologists.

A statement continued: “To expect the community to believe that all three gynaecologists flagged up clinical issues at the same time (right at the end of their contracts) is nothing short of outrageous, but the incredible coincidences do not end there. Considering the action taken against these doctors is

exactly the same in all three cases, it follows that their offences must have all had exactly the same gravity. The clinical issues the Ministry alludes to did not possess the gravity to warrant directly terminating their contracts, but were grave enough to derail the renewal of their contracts of all three doctors at exactly the same time.

“In light of what appear to be completely unrealistic reasons for not renewing these contracts, Together Gibraltar feels it is their duty to act on the many representations the party has received from concerned citizens. These citizens are asking what has been done to protect them if they have been at the end of this supposed chain of clinical incompetence. They ask how come if all three of the gynaecologists were presenting concerns, why it is that they were not suspended and a locum brought in in their place.

“Considering the justifications of the ministry are simply not credible, Together Gibraltar believes that the general public deserves nothing less than a detailed explanation from the Health Minister regarding the steps taken since these clinical concerns on all three gynaecologists were simultaneously detected; namely whether such concerns were flagged up with the appraiser and the Clinical Director, and how they were allowed to continue working in the GHA until their contracts were due for renewal.”