GSD Says Government “must restore health services and public confidence in the delivery of care”

Written by YGTV Team on 16 December 2021 .

The GSD has said that the Government “must restore health services and public confidence in the delivery of care.”

A statement issued this afternoon continued: “The news this week that our dentists were to join industrial action by maternity and nursing staff demonstrates a fundamental breakdown in the relationship between the Government and our health care professionals. It also reflects very badly on the Government’s commitment to restart and restore health services.

“The Government has been plagued by many problems within the structure most of which have been caused by their own mismanagement of the service and their failure to understand and appropriately manage expectations. Complaints by service users are at an all-time high whilst morale within the service is at an all-time low and this toxic combination cannot be left untreated.

“The Government cannot simply point the finger at Covid; it must accept that this virus is likely with us for the long haul, understand where we are going wrong and adapt the delivery of health services without delay. At a time when hospitalisations due to Covid are very low patients and users of the health service understandably expect services to continue [albeit adapted to take account of public health advice] in a way that ensures continuity and normality of healthcare.

Shadow Minister for Health Elliott Phillips said:

“The Government’s relationship with our health workers is in decline. Our health care professionals are in the firing line and the integrity of this much-loved institution has been significantly impaired. It is clear from the statements of health care workers that the delivery of health care in our community is being compromised and that public confidence has been considerably eroded. This must change now. Covid is a poor excuse for years of mismanagement by the Government and a complete lack of independent strategic leadership.”

Mr Phillips went on to say:

“... from allegations of preventable deaths, clinicians publicly announcing that they cannot deliver care, industrial action by health professionals, cancellations of appointments right down to the very basic current inability of our children to see our dentists. The Government must stop ignoring the concerns of the vast majority of our community and our health professionals who are calling for significant improvements to the delivery of care in Gibraltar.”