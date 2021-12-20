GSD Welcomes Government’s “U-turn” On gynaecologists But Says “very serious questions remain”

Written by YGTV Team on 20 December 2021 .

The GSD says it notes the “about turn” by the Government in relation to the non-renewals of three gynaecologists’ contracts where it was alleged that there was “clinical concern” arising from the care provided to service users. Just over two weeks ago the GHA confirmed that they were not prepared to extend gynaecologists contracts; that decision has now been withdrawn.

Shadow Minister for Health Elliott Phillips commented:

“It is remarkable that we can go from a situation where the Government tarnishes the reputations of three gynaecologists over alleged clinical concerns and the care being provided to service users at the same time as decisions needed to be made about the renewal of their employment contracts to a complete withdrawal of the non-renewal some 18 days later.

“We call on the Government to make an urgent statement about the alleged concerns that it says it had 18 days ago and importantly how those concerns have now been allayed. If the Government fail to clarify the position the public will be left to draw the obvious conclusion, namely, that the allegations were untrue with the sole objective of getting rid of vital healthcare professionals which would have had a massive impact on healthcare for women in our community.”