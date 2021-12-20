Together Gibraltar quizzes Government on its GHA Gynaecologists’ contracts “U-turn”

Written by YGTV Team on 20 December 2021 .

Together Gibraltar has raised questions following the decision to overturn the non-renewal of gynaecologist contracts at the GHA.

A statement continued:

“The public will recall that these doctors’ contracts were not renewed given their presentation of, as government put it “clinical concerns”. The party therefore asks government to divulge who investigated these clinical concerns, and what the outcome was of the investigation which would have deemed these professionals fit to work again.

“The party would also like to understand who it was that overturned this rash decision, so swiftly, and whether the decision is more about government not having got away with the smokescreen for contracts not being renewed in order to avoid the rights that would accompany this individuals, or a genuine case of clinical concerns, which seem to have evaporated in a matter of weeks. If it is the case as it seems, that this was just an attempt at cutting costs, the government should just come clean about it.”

Party leader Marlene Hassan Nahon said: “Our women deserve to feel safe and confident in their medical practitioners and the government owes us a detailed explanation on the reasons and outcomes that led to this u-turn.”

“This incident is just another example of this government’s lack of planning and chaotic management of the GHA, our most vital public institution, and the people of Gibraltar deserve answers.”