GSD Says Government Statement “Lacks Empathy”

Written by YGTV Team on 22 December 2021 .

The GSD says the Government’s reply to the Gibraltar Catering Association’s recent statement “lacks empathy”.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The statements last night from the Minister for Tourism belie an astounding lack of empathy and understanding of the significant impact that the Government’s own recent messaging on COVID has had on the catering sector.

The Government has been urging people to reduce social contact recently and has sought to lead by example by cancelling its own functions in light of the global concern in connection with the Omicron variant. This has had an expected knock-on effect in terms of peoples’ plans during the Christmas festivities and the lead up to them. For a Minister of the Government to unsympathetically dismiss the real concerns expressed by the Gibraltar Catering Association by saying that ‘the hospitality sector is busy’ is quite frankly shocking although unfortunately not surprising.

The Association’s revelation today of the huge number (and growing) of cancellations in the thousands is proof of the effect that peoples’ concerns is having on their Christmas arrangements and for the Minister not to be cognisant of the brutal reality hitting this sector on the ground is nothing short of scandalous. It is a further reflection of how increasingly out of touch the government is with the plight of ordinary people and businesses.

The British government’s response today to the industry-wide collapse in bookings in the UK could not have been more starkly different to this Minister who has adopted a “let them eat cake” attitude famously attributed to Marie Antionette in pre-revolutionary France. Once again, this Minister ends up with egg on his face.

“In Government, we would be immediately recognising the difficulties that the sector is facing and meeting them on an urgent basis to see how we could assist them in navigating these trying times and not fobbing them off until January. We urge the Government to give this matter urgent attention.” said Damon Bossino, the shadow minister for Tourism and Hospitality.