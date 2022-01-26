Chief Minister: “Government Will Continue To Be Guided By Scientific Advice”

Written by YGTV Team on 26 January 2022 .

In reaction to the GSD’s statement on the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister says the Government will “continue to be guided by the scientific advice."

Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo said:"We continue to monitor the progress of COVID-19 through our community and to take advice on how best to deal with the move from pandemic to endemic in the management of the virus. Unfortunately, we are not out of the woods yet, although we all wish we were. We need to ensure that we don't drop the ball now and lose control of the spread of the virus in these stages, which we all hope will be the final stages, ofthe pandemic. We will continue to provide entirely free tests for COVID-19 to our people in a way that continues to provide us the reliable information as to the spread of the virus. We will continue to be guided by the scientific advice."

Mr Picardo remains in self-isolation as he is currently COVID-19 positive.





