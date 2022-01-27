Attorney General Decision Raises Serious Questions Says GSD

Written by YGTV Team on 27 January 2022 .

The GSD says the Attorney General's decision to stop a prosecution, in respect of the 36 North-Bland case, "raises serious questions".

A statement from the GSD follows below:

Has evidence that is politically uncomfortable or damaging to Ministers been buried? The announcement that the Attorney General has stopped a prosecution in respect of the 36 North-Bland case on publicly undisclosed “public interest” grounds raises serious questions as to the effect of that decision. This is especially the case when the Attorney General has also stated that there was apparently in his view a “realistic prospect of conviction.”

This is a case which among others involved a senior official who worked closely with Ministers and concerned high value contracts with the Government. The case has been ongoing since 2020. It would likely have kicked up evidence of discussions with Ministers including the Chief Minister. It is an open secret that this case may give rise to evidence linked to wider politically uncomfortable matters that remain pending or on which the shield of public interest has also been invoked such as the early departure of Commissioner McGrail. There is a public interest in ensuring that the Executive are not protected from uncomfortable evidence.

Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi said: “People may feel that the effect (if not the intention) of this decision is to bury evidence that was politically uncomfortable to Ministers. The halting of the prosecution would now prevent the emergence of any such uncomfortable evidence in full public view. That is also a matter of public interest and does not serve the interests of democracy or accountability. If there may have been, for example, sensitive material that was to be revealed in Court the public would want to know why there was no attempt to seek a ruling to hear part of the proceedings in private or under protective measures for the giving of sensitive evidence instead. It may be that the prosecution would have failed anyway but the effect of halting a prosecution like this cannot be that Ministers are protected from uncomfortable or politically damaging evidence. Ministers should not benefit from public interest decisions.”

As we have pointed out in the Commissioner McGrail case when the public interest is invoked to prevent disclosures there is a competing public interest to ensure that what happens also takes into account the wider protection of our democracy and constitutional checks and balances. The same issues arise when a prosecution is halted in the public interest and its effect is that damaging or politically uncomfortable evidence to Ministers is buried. The presence of such matters should also have been considered as part of that judgment of what to do in this case and the exercise of the public interest.

This afternoon the Attorney General asked to see the Leader of the Opposition about this matter. Mr Llamas QC explained to Mr Azopardi the basis on which he had taken the decision. Mr Azopardi made it clear to the Attorney General that it seemed to him that the effect of such a decision would be that evidence that might have emerged in the case that was damaging or politically uncomfortable to individual Ministers or the political Government would be buried. The Attorney General insisted that was not the basis on which his decision had been taken. The Leader of the Opposition told the Attorney General that this was, in his view, how it could be seen and the effect of it and that it seemed to him that those issues had not been properly balanced in the public interest.