TG: “Reinstating Dr. Cassaglia As Medical Director Will Have A Negative Impact On Workplace Culture, Which Needs To Be Countered By Government”

Together Gibraltar says that the redeployment of Dr. Cassaglia as Medical Director sends “the message that, as long as these behaviours are sporadic and not ‘persistent’, abusive practices in the workplace are, to an extent and in certain forms, tolerable.”

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

Together Gibraltar believes that the swift redeployment of Dr. Cassaglia as Medical Director, though legitimate (The Supreme Court ruled that his intimidating and abusive behaviour to members of staff did not constitute bullying), sends the message that, as long as these behaviours are sporadic and not “persistent”, abusive practices in the workplace are, to an extent and in certain forms, tolerable.

TG believes this will have a negative impact in the workplace culture of Gibraltar, that needs to be countered by public campaigning and by creating a legal framework and culture that displays 0 tolerance for violence and abuse in the workplace, in any way, shape or form.

This view was also expressed by the Unite the Union National Officer, Stuart Davies who said the impact of the Supreme Court judgement could be very broad, and “provide the green light to bullies and bullying employers”. The prompt reinstatement of Dr. Cassaglia shows the need to change not only the workplace culture of this administration, but also a legislative framework that is clearly too tolerant with abusive practices.

TG would also like to send a message of gratitude to Dr. Krishna Rawal, a man who took over a very hot seat in extremely challenging times, and who has delivered impeccably in the discharge of his duties. To protect the morale of a GHA workforce that is under terrible strain, and which has been frightfully mismanaged in recent years, it is important that government operates in a way that shows a solid commitment against abusive practices, and sends a clear message to all those who might be considering standing up against abuses in the workplace, that they will not be abandoned to their fate.





