GSD Call For Government To Confirm Status Of Recognition Of Covid Certificates And GHA Covid App

Written by YGTV Team on 02 March 2022 .

The GSD have issued a statement calling for the Government to clarify the status of recognition of Covid Certificates and the GHA Covid App for travel.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The GSD has received reports from people being denied services in other countries based on non-recognition of Covid Certificates and the GHA Covid App.

The GSD call on the Government to set out precisely how it is remedying the defects on the process to ensure our people can benefit from recognition of our documents within the EU and beyond the continent.

Shadow Minister for Health Elliott Phillips MP said:

“With the lifting or easing of restrictions across many countries, travelling remains a challenge for people. The Government’s duty is to ensure that the GHA Covid Certificates and the GHA Covid App are recognised the world over to avoid the issues associated with travelling during Covid. We would ask the Government to set out why our citizens are experiencing problems with documents and apps not being recognised and confirm what steps they are taking to remedy the issue without delay”





