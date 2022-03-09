20 Candidates Through To Second Round Of GSD Executive Elections

Written by YGTV Team on 09 March 2022 .

The GSD Executive has now approved the voting process for the second round of elections to the Executive.

As the Party has announced there are 20 candidates for the 8 remaining elected places on the 30 plus strong Executive. Other elected places were filled in the first elected round in January. There have been more than 30 candidates come forward for the elected places. The party says there is a “clear sign of the momentum and regeneration of the GSD.”



A statement continued: “Party Members are being written to with the candidate details and an invitation to cast their vote at Party HQ in College Lane from Monday 14 March to Wednesday 16 March during the hours of 10am-7pm and on Thursday 17 March from 10am to 12 noon. The count will commence as soon as the poll closes at noon on Thursday 17 March with the result announced once the count process has concluded that day.



“Any member who due to medical or other exceptional circumstances is unable to attend HQ or will be away from Gibraltar during the voting period can contact the Party office by email on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on +350 54075220 and alternative arrangements can be put in place so that they can vote. Electronic voting arrangements will be available for those away from Gibraltar and to university students on request.



“The 20 candidates for the second round are: William Anidjar-Serfaty, Robert Azopardi, Sean Ballester, Victoria Bula, Liam Byrne, Joseph Capurro, James Caruana, Julian Celecia, Dean Chipolina, Nathan Conroy, Dion Darham, Abigail Davies, Richard De La Rosa, Youseff El Hana, Bernadette Gracia, Giovanni Origo, Steven Robles, Atrish Sanchez, Allan Sene and Albert Tellez.”



Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi said: “This is a great and competitive field of candidates. It is made up of people of all ages and drawn from diverse areas of work or backgrounds and with a strong emphasis of younger candidates coming forward. This is a real mark of the injection of new energy and dynamism in the GSD. It is also a sign of people coming forward to form part of our movement for change and the growing desire there is in Gibraltar that this Government must now be replaced for the good of all our citizens. 11 years after the GSLP under Mr Picardo were elected it’s time for change again and the people coming into the GSD is a sign of that tide of change. Choosing just 8 candidates in such a strong field will be hard. I encourage all our members to come out and vote as the Executive in place after this round will be the one that will take important decisions in the run up to the next general elections. As such your choice will shape what we do and how we do it.”



Party members will also have an opportunity to meet the candidates at a Meet the Candidates coffee morning drop by at Party HQ in College Lane this Saturday 12 March between 11am and 1pm. All members are welcome.



