Intolerable Propaganda From The New People Attacking Opposition Says TG

11 March 2022

Together Gibraltar has issued a statement calling for all local MPs to condemn the New People’s recent headline, and ‘asks the Government and the CM in particular to distance themselves from it.’

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

In a new low for the “New People”, the GSLP propaganda pamphlet funded by the taxpayer and of whom the CM is the beneficial owner, local MP Marlene Hassan Nahon has been directly accused of being involved with arms deals.

Despite the fact that the article then goes on to ramble nebulously about the issue, the headline of the article “MARLENE: ARMS DEALS IN THE PAST” has been clearly devised to tarnish her good name and sow distrust in her values as a politician. The paper is hoping that, as the saying goes, if they “throw enough mud at the wall, some of it will stick.”

In the meantime, both the Government and the New People continue to divert (clearly singing from the same hymn sheet) from the core issue, which is that no list has been published detailing what companies, individuals or assets have been directly affected by Gibraltarian sanctions, nor have MPs engaged in any credible exercise of transparency about their links with Russian money.

This behaviour is absolutely intolerable of any state-funded media outlet, and crosses red lines of journalistic good practices and democratic fair play. This situation should not be further tolerated by Gibraltar’s political class, and demands a firm response from all democrats. To accept this status quo is to choose to stand on a very slippery slope, in which public funds may be used to defame political opponents and manipulate society undemocratically, just like Vladimir Putin and his crony media conglomerate do in Russia.

Marlene Hassan Nahon would like to call upon all local MPs to condemn this headline, and asks the Government and the CM in particular to distance themselves from it.

The New People routinely attacks local MPs as well as independent citizens on the basis of their political affiliations. It launches baseless accusations and throws mud indiscriminately on all members of society who dare contradict the GSLP narrative. This is not journalism, it is propaganda (that borders on political intimidation) and is extremely damaging to Gibraltarian democracy. For this reason and in the interest of democratic fairness, the New People should not receive a single penny from the taxpayer ever again.