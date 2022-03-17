GSD Executive Elections Result

Written by YGTV Team on 17 March 2022 .

The GSD has announced that the following eight candidates have been elected onto its Executive in the second round of voting held this week:

Sean Ballester, Youssef El Hana, Atrish Sanchez, Giovanni Origo, Nathan Conroy, Allan Sene, Robert Azopardi and Bernadette Gracia.



They will now join the eight other members elected in the first round in January, MPs and other members on the Party Executive.



GSD Leader, Keith Azopardi said: “This has been a really competitive process with a record number of people coming forward to contest the remaining 8 elected slots. It was always going to be hard to choose just 8 candidates in such a strong field of people. I look forward to working with those elected onto the Executive and to the ongoing support of those who did not make it this time but who will have opportunities of participating in other ways within the GSD to contribute to our campaign for change. All of the candidates are valuable members of the GSD and it is a sign of the new energy and dynamism in the party that they and many others are willing to come forward and stand up and be counted. I am grateful to all those who participated in and the elections sub-committee that organised these internal elections.



“This is an exciting time for the GSD in our presentation of a strong, alternative to the current Government. The people who have been elected come from diverse backgrounds and have different specific interests that they bring to the table. They represent all sectors of our community. They will add enormously to the important discussions we will have in coming weeks and months. Together with so many other people joining the GSD project they represent the wider desire for change in this community that we are all working hard to achieve at the next election.”



