Minister Linares Meets Department of the Environment Staff

Written by YGTV Team on 09 May 2022 .

The Minister with Responsibility for Industrial Relations, Steven Linares, met representatives of the Upper Rock, Cemetery, Monitoring Unit, EPRU, and Administration sections alongside their respective union leadership today.

A statement continued: “A frank and open conversation was held between the parties where a process of consultation will be established in the coming months that identify efficiencies, invites proposals from the workforce in relation to revenue and savings, and ensures a value for money service.



“The Minister was keen to emphasise that despite the backdrop of the pandemic that has had an impact on Gibraltar’s economy, and the uncertainty of the current EU negotiations, it was incumbent on Government to review and enhance its services within its capabilities and resources as a matter of fact, although the current economic provisions was a catalyst that no one could ignore.



“In the interim, the status quo will prevail until such time that consultation and review of existing services could be undertaken, with the Minister avowing a swift but efficient process within the next few months for the process to be concluded. The unions highlighted their support for the initiative and the cessation of industrial action within these sectors.”