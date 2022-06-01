Together Gibraltar Contradicts Itself On Public Sector Says Government

Written by YGTV Team on 01 June 2022 .

The Government says Together Gibraltar's recent statement contains "inaccurate and untrue assertions" regarding IT&LD staffing levels.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Government notes Together Gibraltar’s statement, littered, as ever, with inaccurate and untrue assertions, regarding IT&LD staffing levels.

The Government has already stated its position on this matter in its previous press release in response to the GGCA, and will not commentfurther as it hopes that agreement can be reached on a reasonable way forward at a meeting with the GGCA arranged for next week.

However, Ms Hassan Nahon’s statement today sets out a position on the nature of Gibraltar’s public services that is wholly contradictory to that set out by Ms Hassan Nahon herself less than three months ago.

Today she accuses the Government of not sufficiently increasing the numbers of public sector workers by inaccurate reference to an absence of sufficient human resources in a particular department.

Conversely, back then (in a blog post published on 15th March 2022), Ms Hassan Nahon instead heavily criticisedwhat she termed ‘a soviet-style economy’ relianton an over-inflated public service which employed over 50% of the resident population.

Yettoday, Ms Hassan Nahon alleges that public service jobs have not been allowed to grow enough.

These dramatically contradictory positions represent diametrically opposed narratives of how Ms Hassan Nahon believes the public sector should be managed.

They are positions which are as different and night and day and cannot be reasonably reconciled.

The Minister for Digital Services, the Hon Albert Isola MP, said: ‘The statement issued by Together Gibraltar today demonstrates that Ms Hassan Nahon is unable to set out a clear view on something as crucial as the staffing and nature of the public sector as a whole. It makes her statement on the IT&LD issues transparently inconsistent with her earlier statements on the public sector. It is also transparently clear she is simply trying to curry electoral favour with the members of the IT&LD. I will continue working with the people at IT&LD and the GGCA to resolve the important issues we face in this policy area through dialogue and partnerships, seeking to protect our electronic communications and those of the private sector and private individuals, and will leave the public to see through the evident and remarkable contradictions in Ms Hassan Nahon's politics on this subject as in every other.'





