GSD Calls For Ministerial Statement Following FATF Decision

Written by YGTV Team on 20 June 2022 .

The GSD has called for a Ministerial statement following the FATF decision to "grey-list" Gibraltar.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The GSD has noted the decision by the Financial Action Task Force to place Gibraltar on its ‘grey list’ pending the resolution of outstanding action points with deep concern. The GSD is fully supportive of a diversified and high quality, well-regulated finance centre. It is critical to ensure that financial services remain a strong and robust pillar of our economy. The GSD are entirely committed to this goal.

Roy Clinton the GSD Shadow Minster for Financial Services and Gaming stated the following:

“For a very long time Gibraltar’s finance centre has fought to maintain and be recognised as having the required international standard of measures for the prevention of money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

It is thus disappointing to find Gibraltar as being grey listed in the two areas of the pursuit of regulatory sanctions and confiscation judgements. The comments by the President of the FAFT Dr Marcus Pleyer who in his press conference singled out gate keepers to the financial system in our legal profession and gambling industry can only be described as troubling and seems to provide an insight into the FATF thinking. Questions will inevitably be asked as to what more Government could and should have done to deal with any mistaken assumptions and perceptions of the FATF that led to this grey-listing. It is therefore a real blow that despite all the hard work Gibraltar now sees itself grey-listed with a range of countries with whom it would not wish to be compared in the financial services world. It is unclear what practical damage this will do on the ground while we are grey-listed.

Given the seriousness of this outcome, the GSD feels that it is only right that the Minister for Financial Services and Gaming, the Hon Albert Isola MP should make a Ministerial Statement to Parliament this week. This would enable the Opposition and Gibraltar to learn more about how the Government intends to resolve these action points within the one year timeframe. It is particularly important to understand how the demonstration of court judgements can be achieved given this is necessarily outside political control. It is not clear whether capacity building or new legislation is required to try to meet this objective, and thus, we would welcome further clarification from the Minister in Parliament this week.”





