Government Says GSD Comment On McGrail Inquiry: “Ill-informed, Inappropriate And Wrong”

Written by YGTV Team on 21 September 2022 .

The Government says it is surprised that the GSD considers it appropriate to comment on a matter which is the subject of a live Statutory Inquiry by a senior, retired, High Court Judge from the United Kingdom.

A statement continued: “The Government considers that all aspects of the independence of policing have been respected and enhanced in its term of office to date and that the findings of the inquiry will vindicate the actions of the then Governor, Chief Minister, Attorney General and other officers whose actions are called into question.



“Indeed, the GSD’s statement in respect of alleged interference appears to have been made without knowledge that the meeting they refer to was AFTER and NOT BEFORE the execution of the relevant search warrant and therefore DID NOT AND COULD NOT LOGICALLY have been an interference with the execution of it.



“It had already happened by the time the meeting in question took place.



“The Government will not comment further at this stage in response to GSD's ill informed statement, beyond the statement delivered for the Government parties by Sir Peter Caruana KC KCMG, out of respect for the Commissioner of the Inquiry and the job that he has been appointed to do.



“The Government would call for others, in particular the elected Opposition, to show the same respect for the Inquiry and not give a running commentary on untested and unproven submissions made by parties represented before the Inquiry.



“Finally, the GSD may wish to recall that it is the Government itself that has called this Inquiry. The Government, the then Governor, the Chief Minister, the Attorney General and other officers have absolutely nothing to hide and look forward to all pertinent facts being considered by the Inquiry.”