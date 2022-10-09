Government “Worked Closely” With UK Foreign Secretary Ahead of Meeting with Spanish Foreign Minister

The Foreign Secretary James Cleverly met Spanish Foreign Minister Albares over the weekend during a session of the annual tertulias in Oxford.

The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister say they worked closely with the Foreign Secretary and his team in the preparation for the Gibraltar aspects of the meeting with Spanish Foreign Minister Albares, which was on a range of UK/Spain issues.



The Government says the meeting was “a timely opportunity to reiterate the UK's and Gibraltar’s commitment to reaching a UK-EU Gibraltar agreement that works for all in the region.”



