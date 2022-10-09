Minister for Europe to Visit Gibraltar tomorrow

Written by YGTV Team on 09 October 2022 .

The Minister for Europe, Leo Docherty, will be arriving in Gibraltar tomorrow on a working visit and will discuss, in detail, all issues relating to the ongoing EU negotiations with the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister and the Attorney General.

He will also be meeting the Minister for Economic Development Sir Joe Bossano and the Minister for Financial and Digital Services Albert Isola.



The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘I look forward to meeting with the Minister for Europe and thank him for taking the time to visit Gibraltar. He is a great friend of Gibraltar and has been working closely with us on all aspects of the UK-EU Gibraltar negotiations.’



