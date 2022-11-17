GSD: Government “Continues to Avoid Providing Answers on Coaling Island Scheme”

Written by YGTV Team on 17 November 2022 .

The GSD says that, the “least people would expect” is that the Government would answer the Opposition’s questions in Parliament.

A statement continued: “To that extent their latest press release is hardly a step forward. What is clear though is that in relation to the Coaling Island development they have studiously ignored answering those questions since last week. They have a duty to be clear and transparent with the electorate and answer questions and not just in Parliament.



“The fact is that the GSD raised a list of questions last week which the Government has chosen to ignore. They have also refused to reply to GBC questions by stating that they had no direct involvement in the scheme – what has the Government got to hide? Indeed, had full replies been given there would have been no need to ask the questions in Parliament. The Government cannot use this excuse as the GSD asked the questions before the Parliament notice for the filing of questions had even been issued!



“What has our questions on the Coaling Island development have to do with the convenient cleaning of estates prior to ministerial visits or a supposed negative approach by the GSD Opposition? The fact is that the Government continues to refuse to answer the GSD’s legitimate questions which many members of the public want answers to. Ultimately, it is they who are being treated to this disservice and not the GSD.”



“The Chief Minister’s assertion that the GSD only visit estates every four years is simply untrue. These visits have been going on for years. The difference is that unlike me Picardo does it with media entourage and fanfare. We will continue to provide firm and robust opposition irrespective of what the Government may say or not say and we will not allow them to deflect and confuse the issues to their supposed advantage.” said Damon Bossino the shadow Minister for Housing and Planning.



