Government: GSD “Nervousness” At Anti-Corruption Bill Is “Negative and Unconstructive”

Written by YGTV Team on 06 December 2022 .

The Government says it notes the “very negative and unconstructive” response from the GSD to the Bill published by the Government for the establishment of an Anti-Corruption Authority.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: "This community will be disappointed by the unconstructive position of the GSD. I am not surprised though, as the GSD have been against an Anti-Corruption Authority since I first mooted it in 2011. Then they insisted we should not do it and Mr Azopardi and the PDP joined with the GSD to argue against it, calling my proposal 'half baked’.



"As if they were in a time-warp, the GSD now call our proposal 'halfhearted' and still try to block it.



"I am not going to let the GSD and Mr Azopardi continue to stand in the way of the establishment an Anti-Corruption Authority for Gibraltar, as they have done since 2011.



"In fact, I don't understand why they are so nervous about this Authority coming into existence. That is a matter for them. I am just pleased to be leading on the establishment of a law to provide for the Anti-Corruption Authority to become a reality for Gibraltar.



"In our press release I had invited the GSD to work with us if they wanted to propose changes to the Bill. Instead they have just come out against it completely. I guess their nervousness and negativity comes from realising that we will be taking action and that the times when people could make empty allegations of corruption are coming to an end.



"I look forward to the debate in Parliament on this important Bill and, given everything the GSD, and Mr Azopardi in the PDP, have said in the past, I will pay particular attention to how the Opposition will try to wriggle off the hook this time.



"My desire, nonetheless, would still be for the GSD to reflect and work with us and make constructive proposals they want to suggest changes to the Bill. I think that is what most people in Gibraltar would prefer, but given the GSD's track record of blocking the establishment of an Anti- Corruption Authority for Gibraltar to date, I won't hold my breath!"



