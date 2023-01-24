Together Gibraltar Announces ‘Conversations For Change’

Written by YGTV Team on 24 January 2023 .

Together Gibraltar have announced a series of public panels to discuss local issues. The first of these debates will be hosted at 6pm on the 6th February at John Mackintosh Hall. This first debate will focus on sustainable transport in Gibraltar.

A statment from Together Gibraltar follows below:

Together Gibraltar launches ‘Conversations for Change’, a new series of public panels to discuss local issues.

The party aims to host discussions with experts and stakeholders while creating a platform for all Gibraltarians to share their views and ideas.

Return to their Roots

TG is announcing a return to its roots with a series of panels on matters of public policy relevant to all Gibraltarians. The party hopes that this will create an environment for constructive, non-partisan conversations which draw attention to local issues and which let members of the public have their say on what matters to them.

Future Plans

Together Gibraltar has no plans to adjust its role as a political party but wants to ensure that there is a non-partisan environment for local issues to be discussed, without the toxic environment associated with partisan politics. The party states that energising the public to get back into discussing Gibraltar's future is particularly crucial during a historic election year where Gibraltar's post-Brexit future is still to be determined.

Together Gibraltar Secretary Nick Calamaro commented: “I think it’s a great opportunity to show that TG hasn’t lost sight of its roots. While we’ve achieved a lot as a party we have also seen that Gibraltar needs a space to bring people together without the agendas of party politics. It’s unfortunate that so many Gibraltarians feel they can’t speak their mind without fear of reprisal. We hope these debates will create a productive space where all sides, especially the non-partisan majority, are represented and can contribute to a better Gibraltar”

Together Gibraltar has announced the first of these debates will be hosted at 6pm on the 6th February at John Mackintosh Hall. This first debate will focus on sustainable transport in Gibraltar. Future debates will cover Democracy, Education and Gibraltar’s Urban Environment.





