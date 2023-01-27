Round 12 of UK-EU Negotiations on Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 27 January 2023 .

The twelfth round of UK-EU negotiations on Gibraltar’s future relationship with the European Union closed in London this afternoon.

The Government of Gibraltar was represented by Attorney General Michael Llamas who was assisted by the Director of Gibraltar House in Brussels Daniel D’Amato. The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia once again attended virtually.



A statement ended: “The Government welcomes the continuation of the negotiating process and the positive and constructive approach of the teams in the room and very much looks forward to the conclusion of a treaty which would be in the best interests of all sides. The Government thanks all negotiators on all sides for their continued efforts.



“The Government remains optimistic that a treaty can be concluded which is safe, secure and beneficial for Gibraltar.”