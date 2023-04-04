Eastern Beach Promenade Project Will Result In A Significant Loss Of Much Needed Beach Space Says GSD

The GSD has issued a statement highlighting that the Eastern beach promenade project will “result in a significant loss of much needed beach space”.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

This is the conclusion which many are coming to now that the works are in progress and more people are accessing the beach as the weather improves.

The immediate problem is the significant loss of beach area which the works will result in and which are expected to be paused and then completed after the close of the bathing season. The GSD asks the Government to clarify what it expects to do during the intervening period when the area will be a work in progress construction site.

Many are also concerned because the stores, which will be situated on the actual beach itself will not be able to resist bad weather and storms when they hit in winter.

It is further not clear to the GSD what demand there is for this project with this particular design especially when it entails such a significant loss of beach space which is so sought after in what is already a limited leisure area at the best of times during the summer peak season.

Damon Bossino said: “It will be recalled that this project is being sponsored under the National Economic Plan so it is therefore financed by the Savings Bank yet it is questionable how it makes commercial sense. There is also lack of clarity as to how the process of allocation of the stores will be done.”

The Government is asked to provide a full explanation on these legitimate questions which are being raised.






