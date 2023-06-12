Chief Minister And Deputy Chief Minister Representation To The United Nations Special Committee On Decolonisation

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia have made Gibraltar’s representation to the United Nations Special Committee on Decolonisation (C-24).

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Chief Minister dedicated his address to the children of Gibraltar, with the message that 'theirs is the future of The Rock, always.'

Almost 12 years since his first address to the Committee, the Chief Minister reiterated that Gibraltar’s right to self determination is anchored in the principles of international law, which also require respect for the territorial integrity of Gibraltar during the decolonisation process. This is in accordance with the principles of self-determination and territorial integrity reflected in General Assembly Resolution 1514, which specifically sets out the right to freely determine political status and freely to pursue economic, social and cultural development.

The Chief Minister highlighted the complexities of the negotiations for a treaty between the United Kingdom and the European Union and the efforts of all parties to work maturely towards a successful conclusion which leaves behind the polarised confrontations of the past but concedes nothing which affects any of our respective positions.

The Chief Minister unequivocally reminded the Committee that Spain gave away Gibraltar 300 years ago in perpetuity by binding, international Treaty and that there is no ‘sovereignty dispute’ in relation to Gibraltar.

The Chief Minister begins his return journey to Gibraltar this afternoon. The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia will remain in New York on Tuesday for a series of high level meetings.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: 'As I have declared before, and I declare again, as long as I am Chief Minister, as long as we are in Government, there will be no concessions on our sovereignty. The right to self-determination is not a privilege reserved for the large and the mighty. It is a universal right, as applicable to the people of Gibraltar as it is to any other Non-Self-Governing Territory falling within Chapter XI of the UN Charter. This is why it is important for Gibraltar to respect the important work of this Committee and for the Government of Gibraltar to make representations that urge the Committee to engage with Gibraltar and to fulfil its mandate.'





