GSD Congratulates Students On Their GCSE Results

Written by YGTV Team on 24 August 2023 .

The GSD have congratulated all students who received their GCSE results today.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

GCSE Students have today received their much-anticipated Public Examination results.

The GSD congratulates all students who attained their desired Public Examination Results. While the GSD awaits publication of the relevant detailed statistics by the Department of Education, we take this opportunity to wish all students the very best in their planning towards Higher Education if that is what they so desire. We sincerely hope that appropriate career planning advice is offered by all our secondary schools.

It is only fitting that special thanks be conveyed to all the teachers who have guided out students throughout their academic years, from Reception Class right up to their Year 11.

Shadow Minister for Education, Edwin Reyes, added:

“From the details of results which I have heard about so far, I feel proud of the immense resilience and manner by which our students have managed to overcome huge academic, social and emotional hurdles suffered during the course of their studies, culminating in GCSEs, due to Covid-19 consequences in the recent past. It further shows that our teachers have done a fantastic job to ensure our students excel and this has been possible thanks to their exemplary support along their whole education journeys at different Schooling Levels.

In the meantime, the GSD waits for a Government Press Release, including an analysis of the overall results for Gibraltar’s GCSE Students.





