TG: Government Resorts To “Populist Tactics” and “Distorting Figures” On Bus Drivers’ Strike

Written by YGTV Team on 07 September 2023 .

Together Gibraltar is says it is “deeply concerned" about the Government's approach to the recent bus drivers' strike.

A statement continued: “The government decided to publish the top salaries of a few employees knowing it would rile up public opinion. Doing this rather than engaging with the plight of those on lower salaries, who are most in need of a pay increase, reflects a concerning tendency toward populism over constructive problem-solving. How does a socialist government feel about the fact that members of the public are quoting their press release to spread messages insulting bus drivers on social media?

“It was also bizarre for the government to use the cost implications of running a free bus service against the bus drivers. It was the GSLP’s decision to offer this service, not the drivers'.

“This situation exposes a broader issue that Together Gibraltar has long pointed out — the lack of transparency in government-owned companies. Such opacity only serves to foster distrust and misinformation, undermining the very foundations of democratic governance. We strongly urge the Government to foster an environment of transparency, rather than concealing salaries until they can be weaponised.

Together Gibraltar also criticises the Government for using low wages in other sectors as a cudgel to attack those who have managed to get a good deal.

"The government should be focusing on modernising our economy and raising wages in the private sector, not using their lack of progress to hold workers down" says party leader, Nick Calamaro.

Together Gibraltar trusts that the Government, the employees, and Unite will deal with this matter in a “mature and responsible manner.”