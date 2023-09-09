Government: GSD “Sour Grapes Confirm they Would Not Have Invested in Schools”

Written by YGTV Team on 09 September 2023 .

The Government has said that the Opposition statement on the new schools is “nothing more than the latest example of sour grapes at the success of a Government project.”

A statement continued: “They appear to be incredibly upset that the people of Gibraltar have been able to visit the schools to see for themselves how their money is being spent. It is also an incredibly irony that these comments should come from the GSD who did not build one single new school during 16 years in office. They should not play politics with the education of our children.”

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: "The GSD have in effect confirmed in their sour statement that they would not have invested in our children's schools and would have condemned them to continue in the inadequate buildings they were in. The GSD have, in effect, in their statement confirmed that they would not have invested in the tools and infrastructure at the disposal of our magnificent teaching cohort, and would have condemned them to continue working in the inadequate buildings they had before. The GSD in their statement have in effect confirmed that they would not invest in our community and have highlighted that one of the GSLP Liberal Government's priorities has been education, education, education. I am grateful to the GSD for the statement as it has served to highlight and underline these issues further."