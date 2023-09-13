Elliott Phillips To Not Stand In General Election

Written by YGTV Team on 13 September 2023 .

Below follows a statement by Elliott Phillips:

It is with the deepest regret that I communicate my intention not to present myself to the Gibraltar Social Democrats for re-selection as a candidate for the 2023 General Election.

I know that some may express surprise and possibly disappointment at my departure from front line politics given that I have stood shoulder to shoulder with the GSD for over 10 years and have contested three general elections since 2011. I have agonised long and very hard over this decision. I have been actively involved in Gibraltar politics for 16 years and it is time for me to take a step back at this point of my life. My son is 14 and unless I take this decision now, I know that I will miss the next four years of precious moments that I will not get back. I hope that you will understand my decision.

I have attempted with varying degrees of success to juggle my responsibilities to a law firm that I established in 2016 with my duties as an MP and a shadow minister to the loss of important time with my family. My family have spent many occasions without my presence, and they have done so without complaint whilst I have enjoyed their 100% support. It's time they had a partner, a father, a son, a brother, and an uncle. When I have been present it has only been physically and I know that I have not been there emotionally to support them when they have needed me.

I must now realign and focus on my family for the next 4 years as well as support my friends and colleagues who have been so very supportive to me when I have been serving Gibraltar. I would also like to thank my harshest critics who have at times have shaken me up and made me look at things differently.

It would be unfair to those who have placed their trust in me over three elections, to run again knowing that I cannot currently give the community everything at this important moment in our history. However, politics and public service is firmly in my blood, and I will not relinquish my interest or my ambition to return to a role in front line politics in the future if I am permitted the privilege of serving my community again.

There is only one person to lead our community at this important point and that is my dear friend Keith Azopardi, a cool, calm, considered and razor sharp defender of Gibraltar and its people. Keith is a consummate professional, former Deputy Chief Minister and above all a kind, fair and just individual. Gibraltar needs Keith Azopardi and the GSD Team at this point in our political development. Whilst I am sad not to be part of the Team now, I very much hope to return.

So long as Keith is at the helm of the GSD the party will have my fullest support and for now, I will stand on the side-lines cheering the GSD into No.6.

Until next time dear friends.

All my best wishes,

Elliott





