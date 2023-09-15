Isola Confirms He Won’t Stand For Election

Written by YGTV Team on 15 September 2023 .

Albert Isola has this afternoon confirmed he won’t be standing for election.

This is his statement:

“I have communicated today to the Chair of the Executive Committee of the GSLP that I will not be seeking nomination at the forthcoming General Election.

“I have come to this decision with a heavy heart and I will sincerely miss working with so many professionals in the public sector as closely and effectively as I have been privileged to do over the past 10 years. I will forever be indebted to each and every one of them, even those with whom I have disagreed over this time.

“Every decision I have taken I have believed to be right and in the best interests of our community, and I have given this job every ounce of my energy and ability. Governing is not easy, especially in small countries like ours, and ultimately that is why we are elected - to deal with and take the difficult decisions.

“When I returned to politics in 2013 I never expected neither Brexit nor Covid. They have been some of the most challenging and difficult years of our history and I believe the pending successful negotiation of the Treaty is the final piece of that jigsaw that we need to carefully and skillfully navigate. I have absolutely no doubt that Fabian is the best person that can deliver that Treaty for the reasons we have already made clear.

“I will now look forward to spending more time with my family; my first grandchild God willing will be born in February and I look forward to many more! I am grateful to them for giving me the time I have needed to do this job properly. I will also return to work with Isolas which I have greatly missed.

“I am grateful to my Cabinet colleagues for their incredible work these past 10 years, for their friendship and untiring dedication to our community – it is not easy.

“Fabian Picardo is one of a kind. He has delivered for our Community in areas that I believed were impossible, time and again. He is the best person to unlock the Treaty negotiations safely and deliver to Gibraltar the fluidity at the frontier that our business community so craves, to enjoy the further success that this will undoubtedly bring us all, and keep Gibraltar safe. We are fortunate to have him and it has been a real pleasure and privilege to work with him closely, at such difficult and challenging times. He is what leadership is all about and I am proud to call him my friend.

“It has been a humbling experience to serve, and I have been very fortunate to have been given the opportunity to do so with my colleagues. I thank the community for their confidence in us at previous elections and I will always be available to my successors to support them in whatever way they determine I can best contribute.”